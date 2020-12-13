Suspected ivory trafficker arrested in Migori, 54kg elephant tusks cache seized

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 13 – The Police Service in Migori is holding a suspect who was arrested on Saturday evening ferrying elephant tusks weighing 54 kilograms with an estimated street value of Sh5.4 million.

The County police commander Manase Musyoka said the suspect was nabbed along Migori Kilgoris border.

Musyoka said the suspect was arrested after a combined team of police officers and Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) officers gave chase.

“We got a tip off from members of the public and we swung into action,” he said.

The suspect had concealed the consignment and was transporting them to unknown location using a saloon vehicle.

The suspect is being held at Migori police station to help investigating officers with more information before he is arraigned in court on Monday.

“The suspect is in our custody assisting with information,” said Musyoka.

He hailed members of the public for the collaboration in giving tips to the police to deal with trafficking of goods in the area.

Migori borders neigbouring Tanzania and cases of trafficking of illegal items have been reported in the past.

Musyoka said the police will continue to be vigilant noting that the last evening arrest is a breakthrough in the fight against trafficking illegal goods in the area.

“We must protect our animals for the future. Elephants are endangered species and it is our duty to protect them,” he said.