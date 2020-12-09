Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Donald Trump and has allies have filed dozens of lawsuits in several key states, almost all of which have been thrown out by the courts

World

Supreme Court refuses to overturn Trump’s Pennsylvania loss

Published

Washington, United States, Dec 9 – The US Supreme Court dealt the latest blow Tuesday to Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his election loss when it denied his allies’ attempt to block the certification of votes in key state Pennsylvania.

The nation’s highest court, which includes three Trump-appointed justices out of nine, did not explain its decision, and none of the members expressed dissent.

More than a month since the November 3 election, Trump still refuses to concede to Democrat Joe Biden — who has a seven million-vote lead — and continues to make baseless claims of fraud.

Trump and has allies have filed dozens of lawsuits in several key states, almost all of which have been thrown out by the courts.

One of them, brought by Republican congressman Mike Kelly, challenged the legality of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state.

Biden carried Pennsylvania in November’s vote, four year after Trump won the state.

After the case was rejected by the state supreme court, the plaintiffs turned to the national Supreme Court, asking it to freeze all electoral operations while they developed their arguments.

In dismissing the case, the Court put an end to the procedure and signaled that it is not inclined to get involved in post-election litigation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Trump had hoped that the high court, whose bench he has tipped solidly to the right, would intervene in his favor. .

In 2000, the Supreme Court halted a recount in Florida, where George W. Bush was only 537 votes ahead of Democrat Al Gore, allowing the Republican to win the election.

The Republican-led state of Texas filed another appeal Tuesday to the Supreme Court, requesting the invalidation of results in four key states, but experts were not optimistic regrding its chance of success.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

It is our collective responsibility to protect children

COVID-19 continues to impact every sphere of society. Sadly, children have not been spared by this crisis.  In fact, the pandemic has had devastating...

3 mins ago

World

Britain starts virus jabs as Biden vows 100 mn vaccinations

London, United Kingdom, Dec 8 – Britain on Tuesday became the first Western country to start mass coronavirus vaccinations, as Joe Biden pledged his...

47 mins ago

World

Venice under water as complex dam system fails to activate

Venice, Italy, Dec 9 – Venice’s St Mark’s Square was under water on Tuesday after a newly installed system of mobile artificial dams failed...

1 hour ago

World

US envoy airs concerns as France targets radical Islam

Washington, United States, Dec 9 – The US envoy on international religious freedom on Tuesday voiced concern about ally France, warning against “heavy-handed” measures...

2 hours ago

World

Venezuela’s Maduro says hopeful of dialogue with Biden

Caracas, Venezuela, Dec 9 – Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday he hopes to open channels of communication and dialogue with the incoming administration...

2 hours ago

Africa

DR Congo crisis deepens after fresh clashes in parliament

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 9 – A spiralling political crisis in DR Congo saw more clashes on Tuesday in the country’s trashed...

2 hours ago

World

Ghana opposition warns against electoral fraud ahead of results

Accra, Ghana, Dec 9 – Ghana’s opposition leader on Tuesday warned President Nana Akufo-Addo against any attempt to steal this week’s election, as both...

2 hours ago

World

UK-EU strike Northern Ireland pact as Brexit talks near climax

London, United Kingdom, Dec 8 – Britain and the European Union on Tuesday announced a pact to regulate complex arrangements for Northern Ireland after...

12 hours ago