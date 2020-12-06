Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
July 9, 2019| Senate Plenary

County News

Speaker Lusaka convenes Special sitting on Sonko’s ouster motion

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 6 – Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has convened a special sitting on Wednesday to allow Senators decide how Governor Mike Sonko’s ouster motion will be handled.

Senators who are currently on their long Christmas break will decide on whether Governor Sonko’s fate will be handled by a committee of the whole house or a special committee. 

Sonko was impeached last week in a motion supported by 88 out of 122 MCAs but he has rejected the vote outcome, claiming it was compromised.

“The Senators will decide how the matter will be handled but I being the referee I will see to it that the Governor gets a fair hearing,” Lusaka said Sunday during a church service at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Nairobi.

During the special sitting, the House will hear the charges that have been leveled against the controversial Governor who has vowed to challenge the MCAs decision in court.

After hearing the charges, the Senators will then appoint a special committee comprising of eleven of its members to investigate the matter or opt to investigate the matter in plenary.

In the event the House decides to prosecute the matter through a special committee, the members shall within 10 days of their appointment investigate and then report back to the House.

Sonko was impeached in a vote supported by 88 out of 122 members of the Nairobi County Assembly following accusations of gross misconduct, violating the Constitution and abuse of office. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Michael Ogada initiated the impeachment.

With Governor Sonko’s case now set in motion, handshake politics is likely to dominate in the House after a section of Senators appeared to differ on how the Nairobi ward representatives handled the matter.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said Sonko’s woes were state sponsored and accused the House Minority Leader and Minority Whip James Orengo and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr respectively of supporting the Executive.

“Gov Sonko’s impeachment mirrors (Ferdinand) Waititu’s (former Kiambu Governor). It is state sponsored. 2/3 threshold not achieved. Fraudulent figures announced. Impeachment is procured by force. Luckily Sonko has documented evidence well but don’t rely on Senate Orengo and Mutula with a call from above can do anything,” he tweeted.

The Senate early this year upheld the impeachment of Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu in an acrimonious vote that split the House down the middle with the handshake politics being the decisive factor.

Sonko’s troubles stem from his refusal to sign the County’s Appropriation Bill that allocated the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Sh37.2 billion in what has threatened to paralyse its operations.

Sonko, who surrendered some of his key functions to the national government, has been at loggerheads with the NMS Director General Major Mohammed Badi on the management of the city even after the governor surrendered four key functions including Health.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Ruto insists on a no-contest BBI referendum

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he is not interested in the contest for the review of the Constitution...

11 mins ago

Capital Health

Looming doctors strike in Kenya as notice lapses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – A strike by Kenyan doctors loomed large Sunday as the notice issued by their union lapsed. The Kenya Medical...

25 mins ago

County News

Raila, Mudavadi, Wetangula raise stakes for Matungu, Kubuchai by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 06 – FORD-K and Amani National Congress have agreed to field joint candidates in the Matungu and Kabuchai by-elections in a...

3 hours ago

Kenya

DCI rescues 2 minors stolen from Nairobi, house girl was trafficking them to Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 6 – Two minors stolen from Nairobi on Saturday have been rescued by police at the Busia border while being trafficked...

5 hours ago

World

China completes its first-ever docking in lunar orbit

Shanghai, China, Dec 6 – A Chinese probe carrying samples from the lunar surface successfully docked Sunday with a spacecraft orbiting the moon, in...

7 hours ago

Fifth Estate

VICTOR BWIRE: Media is a critical player in ending impunity in Gender-Based Violence

While the Kenyan Constitution outlaws a lot of traditional harmful practices that for many years have enabled the perpetuation of gender inequalities, some communities...

7 hours ago

World

Peru farmworkers block Pan-American Highway again in pay dispute

Ica, Peru, Dec 6 – Striking Peruvian workers temporarily erected new blockades on the Pan-American Highway on Saturday, a day after they had ended...

7 hours ago

BBI

Ruto, Mudavadi clash over further changes to BBI Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 6 – Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi clashed Saturday over the raging debate sparked by...

8 hours ago