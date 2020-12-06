Speaker Lusaka convenes Special sitting on Sonko’s ouster motion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 6 – Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has convened a special sitting on Wednesday to allow Senators decide how Governor Mike Sonko’s ouster motion will be handled.

Senators who are currently on their long Christmas break will decide on whether Governor Sonko’s fate will be handled by a committee of the whole house or a special committee.

Sonko was impeached last week in a motion supported by 88 out of 122 MCAs but he has rejected the vote outcome, claiming it was compromised.

“The Senators will decide how the matter will be handled but I being the referee I will see to it that the Governor gets a fair hearing,” Lusaka said Sunday during a church service at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Nairobi.

During the special sitting, the House will hear the charges that have been leveled against the controversial Governor who has vowed to challenge the MCAs decision in court.

After hearing the charges, the Senators will then appoint a special committee comprising of eleven of its members to investigate the matter or opt to investigate the matter in plenary.

In the event the House decides to prosecute the matter through a special committee, the members shall within 10 days of their appointment investigate and then report back to the House.

Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Michael Ogada initiated the impeachment.

With Governor Sonko’s case now set in motion, handshake politics is likely to dominate in the House after a section of Senators appeared to differ on how the Nairobi ward representatives handled the matter.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said Sonko’s woes were state sponsored and accused the House Minority Leader and Minority Whip James Orengo and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr respectively of supporting the Executive.

“Gov Sonko’s impeachment mirrors (Ferdinand) Waititu’s (former Kiambu Governor). It is state sponsored. 2/3 threshold not achieved. Fraudulent figures announced. Impeachment is procured by force. Luckily Sonko has documented evidence well but don’t rely on Senate Orengo and Mutula with a call from above can do anything,” he tweeted.

The Senate early this year upheld the impeachment of Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu in an acrimonious vote that split the House down the middle with the handshake politics being the decisive factor.

Sonko’s troubles stem from his refusal to sign the County’s Appropriation Bill that allocated the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Sh37.2 billion in what has threatened to paralyse its operations.

Sonko, who surrendered some of his key functions to the national government, has been at loggerheads with the NMS Director General Major Mohammed Badi on the management of the city even after the governor surrendered four key functions including Health.