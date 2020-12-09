Sonko to face full Senate Thursday and Friday in his impeachment trial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya, Dec 9- The Senate will on Thursday and Friday next week conduct a hearing on the impeachment charges against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in plenary.

This is after Majority leader Samuel Poghisio declined to move a motion to appoint a committee to investigate the allegations.

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka subsequently announced the dates for the special sitting, in what will determine the fate of the embattled county chief.

“The Majority leader, having withdrawn or otherwise abandoned the notice of motion the route of the committee is, therefore, abandoned and that now means that the Senate will investigate this matter in plenary,” Lusaka ruled.

A section of Senators had proposed that a special committee would be best to investigate the matter but after the Speaker read charges leveled against the Governor and issued guidelines on how sittings will be conducted, he dismissed the proposal.

“The governor is accused of violating the Constitution of Kenya, abuse of office, lack of physical and mental capability to lead the County,” Lusaka said in outlining the charges relied on by County Assembly members who voted to kick out Sonko last week.

The impeachment motion was supported by 88 MCAs of the 122.

There was a light moment in the Senate when the Speaker read out a charge of Sonko being a “bully and at one point, he is said to have used public money to sponsor a foreign trip for his daughters.”

Sonko will be the third Governor to have his impeachment determined by all Senators after former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Embu Senator Martin Wambora. Waititu was sent home and his deputy sworn in to take over.

Sonko isfacing gross misconduct, abuse of office among other charges

The controversial Governor has however, rejected the MCAs decision and vowed to challenge the matter in court arguing that the vote was compromised.

Sonko’s troubles stem from his refusal to sign the County’s Appropriation Bill that allocated the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Sh37.2 billion in what has threatened to paralyze its operations.

Sonko, who surrendered some of his key functions to the national government, has been at loggerheads with the NMS Director General Major Mohammed Badi on the management of the city even after the governor surrendered four key functions including Health.