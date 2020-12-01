Sonko MCAs teargassed while strategising against his impeachment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1 – A meeting convened by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to strategise against his looming impeachment was violently dispersed in the city Monday.

Police lobbed teargas to disperse a group of County Assembly members who had called a press conference after a meeting with Sonko, in which they disowned signatures to impeach him.

There were reports that Sonko was arrested during the meeting, but authorities dismissed them, saying only the Ward Representatives were dispersed and some arrested before they were freed.

Police said the meeting was broken because it contravened Health Ministry protocols on COVID-19.

Led by Waithaka MCA Anthony Kiragu, the members said they will stand with the Governor, and vowed to shoot down the impeachment motion due later this week.

“Concerning the impeachment coming to the floor on Thursday the members you see here will not participate, let them bring it on because we are ready and we have the numbers,” said Kiragu.

At the center of the Governor’s ouster bid is his refusal to sign the recently passed Nairobi County government, denying NMS monies meant for the implementation of the four transferred functions.

The Governor is also accused of abuse of office, gross misconduct as well lack of physical and mental capability to run county affairs.

This is the second attempt by the MCAs to impeach the Governor after the first attempt failed in March after the court suspended the proceedings pending hearing and determination of the matter after the Governor challenged the process in court.

The Governor was expected to appear before the MCAs to defend himself against the accusations leveled against him next week before the motion is tabled in the house for a vote.