Sonko MCAs accuse Clerks of plotting to use their emails in impeachment plot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3- Members of the Nairobi County Assembly allied to Governor Mike Sonko now claim there is an attempt to hack into their emails for use in a zoom meeting during the planned impeachment of the Governor.

The more than 70 MCAs lodged formal complaints at the Kwale Police Station Wednesday, in which they demanded action.

The claims were raised ahead of the Governor’s impeachment that was set for Thursday afternoon at the Assembly despite an order issued by the Labour and Employment Relations Court that suspended the proceedings pending Sonko’s case.

The leadership of the Assembly led by Minority Whip Peter Imwatok stated that the motion will proceed dismissing the stay order.

He said they expect the Governor to appear before the Assembly during the session, so as to defend himself against allegations leveled against him.

“Nobody can injunct another body in executing its constitutional mandate, and come Thursday I can assure you more than 100 MCAs will support the motion, some are just afraid but you will see them,” Imwatok said.

The Assembly’s Speaker Benson Mutura had stated that the sitting will be held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a bid to defeat the motion, Governor Sonko on Wednesday flew a section of Nairobi MCAs to Kwale. Photos circulated on social media showed the MCAs in luxury hotels.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the mover of the motion, already 86 MCAs have appended their signatures, attaining the required signature threshold for the motion to proceed.

Sonko allied MCAs had earlier disowned the signatures and vowed to shoot down the motion.

At the center of the Governor’s ouster bid is his refusal to sign the recently passed Nairobi County government, denying NMS monies meant for the implementation of the four transferred functions.

The Governor is also accused of abuse of office, gross misconduct as well lack of physical and mental capability to run county affairs.