Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

Sonko faces Senate in last attempt to save job

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko faces the Senate Wednesday at the start of an impeachment trial against him.

The impeachment will be proceeding even as the Employment and Labour Relations Court was set to rule on the legality of the impeachment.

Justice Mathew Nderi was set to issue the ruling following an application by Sonko, in which he argued that the ouster motion by County Assembly members was passed illegally.

Through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, Sonko argues that there was an existing order barring the Nairobi County Assembly from proceeding with the impeachment motion.

The County Assembly that voted to impeach Sonko two weeks ago will be presenting its evidence before a full Senate on why 88 MCAs out of 122 voted to impeach him before Sonko lays out his defence Thursday.

“Pursuant to the Senate Standing Orders, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader with the support of the requisite number of Senators, I have appointed Wednesday 16 December, 2020 and 17 December 2020 as days for the special sitting of the Senate to investigate the proposed removal from office by impeachment of Nairobi Governor. The sittings will begin at 9.00am,” said Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said in gazetting the days.

On Tuesday, the county assembly took 104 files to the Senate which its legal team will rely in the impeachment proceedings.

Sonko who has since dismissed the allegations leveled against him including violating the Constitution, gross misconduct and abuse of office is expected to face the Senate on Thursday in a sitting where his fate will be determined by the political handshake matrix that has so far divided the Senators.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If majority of Senators vote to uphold any impeachment charge, the governor shall cease to hold office.

On the other hand, if a vote in the Senate fails to result in the removal of Governor Sonko, Speaker Lusaka shall notify the Speaker of the Nairobi County Assembly accordingly and the motion by the assembly for the removal of the Governor on the same charges may only be re-introduced to the Senate after the expiry of three months.

Sonko will be the third Governor to have his impeachment determined by all Senators after former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Embu Senator Martin Wambora. Waititu was sent home and his deputy sworn in to take over.

Sonko’s troubles stem from his refusal to sign the County’s Appropriation Bill that allocated the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Sh37.2 billion in what has threatened to paralyze its operations.

Sonko, who surrendered some of his key functions to the national government, has been at loggerheads with the NMS Director General Major Mohammed Badi on the management of the city even after the governor surrendered four key functions including Health.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Ruto-backed independent beats handshake-supported competitor in Msambweni mini poll

UKUNDA, Kenya, Dec 16 – Feisal Bader, an independent candidate in Tuesday’s Msambweni by-election, has won according to results by the Independent Electoral and...

24 mins ago

World

Pompeo accuses Russia of sowing ‘chaos’ in the Mediterranean

Washington, United States, Dec 15 – America’s top diplomat Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Russia of continuing to “threaten Mediterranean stability” and sowing “chaos,...

11 hours ago

County News

NCIC Summons Jumwa and Sifuna over lewd talk in public

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15- The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)...

12 hours ago

World

Paris given ‘absurd’ fine for employing too many women

Paris, France, Dec 15 – Paris city authorities have been fined for employing too many women in senior positions, a decision mocked as “absurd”...

12 hours ago

Africa

Kenya and Somaliland pledge to deepen ties, to open Consulates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15- Kenya and Somaliland pledged to deepen bilateral relations Tuesday, with the opening of Consulates in Nairobi and Hargeisa by March...

13 hours ago

World

Record number of journalists jailed in 2020, says watchdog

New York, United States, Dec 15 – A record number of journalists were behind bars this year, a US-based watchdog said Tuesday, accusing governments...

13 hours ago

World

Vietnam writer jailed for 12 years over articles critical of government

Hanoi, Viet Nam, Dec 15 – A Vietnamese activist was jailed for 12 years Tuesday after writing articles critical of the government and posting...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Muthama, Belgut MP Koech arrested in Kwale during Msambweni by-election

KWALE, Kenya Dec 15 – Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and Belgut MP Nelson Koech were arrested on Tuesday accused of causing disturbance during...

14 hours ago