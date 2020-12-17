Connect with us

Governor Sonko claimed the impeachment was mooted after he uncovered a scandal where some MCAs had been siphoning county education bursary funds through a community-based organisation which was registered as a school

County News

Sonko claims malice, political witch-hunt in impeachment trial defense

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has called on Senators to dismiss the impeachment charges against him terming accusers as political actors driven by malice.

He accused Minority Leader Micheal Ogada of playing politics in an elaborate character assassination scheme.

“The mover of my impeachment motion is dramatizing the whole process. He’s playing politics. He’s doing character assassination,” the Nairobi Governor said.

He claimed the impeachment was mooted after he uncovered a scandal where some MCAs had been siphoning county education bursary funds through a community-based organisation which was registered as a school.

“It is true Mr Speaker, there are cheques we refused to release because there are some MCAs who opened a fake educational institution at River Road. This has been happening even during the period under my predecessor. I unearthed this scandal in 2018,” Sonko said during the second day of his impeachment trial.

“It is a very sad story. The directors of this fake school were wives and relatives of these MCAs. And they were getting cheques from even CDF accounts of various constituencies.”

Sonko said investigations conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations revealed that “the suspects obtained money from the county government to the tune of Sh4.5 million.”

He produced documentation from the Central Bank of Kenya which confirmed that the funds were intact after they were transferred back to the CBK account.

Sonko rejected claims that Sh279.5 million of funds which were allocated to the county had been misappropriated.

In the impeachment motion, the MCAs claimed that the Governor had diverted road levy and bursary funds to pay for garbage collection contractors and lawyers, contrary to the Bursary Fund regulations and the approved budget.

“Mr Speaker, in my affidavit, I stated that we had the authority to incur Sh279 million for the bursary fund and had the power to transfer it to the bursary fund account. These funds were not released and that they are intact. Schools were closed during COVID-19 and this document shows that the mover of my motion exaggerated his claims,” Sonko said in his defence. 

