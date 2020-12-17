Sonko bullish as he takes on lawyers during impeachment trial in the Senate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17- Drama characterized Governor Mike Sonko’s cross-examination on Thursday at the Senate as he defended himself against impeachment charges.

In his characteristic style, Sonko did not mince his words in responses to questions from legal counsel representing the Senate.

Sonko was defending himself after he was impeached by MCAs on allegations of abuse of office, high handedness, corruption among others.

At some point he told a lawyer, “I am never intimidated, ask your questions slowly.”

Throughout his cross-examination, Sonko either asked the lawyers to paraphrase their questions or outrightly refused to answer or read out specific paragraphs in evidence when prompted to.

At one point, he flashed out a torch on his phone to illuminate a section he had been asked to read.

“Is it getting light,” Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka posed amid laughter from Senators.

When the question on his daughter Saumu’s luxurious trip to New York arose, Sonko defended it saying she travelled “as a woman and a member of his family.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There is nothing wrong with that,” he said, “unless you prove to this House that there was county money transffered to her bank account.”

Sonko’s daughter is said to have travelled under the guise of a Ward Administrator.

While admitting that her daughter’s air ticket was paid for from the county government coffers, Sonko remained adamant that “no county money was spent on them. We paid for accommodation.”

The Governor is accused of approving county funds to sponsor his daughter’s trip to attend the County First Lady’s Conference, held during the 62nd Session of the Commission on the Status of Women in 2018.

The Governor also had a hard time denying accusations of persistently intimidating, harassing and molesting officers of the County Executive, including blackmailing his County Executive Committee (CEC) Members and Chief Officers.

“He gave them one-year contracts, whose renewal he undertook arbitrarily, leaving the officers jittery about their employment and creating a climate of fear, uncertainty and despondency,” the mover of the motion, Michael Ogada submitted.

Ogada, who authored the ouster motion, has also faulted Sonko for initiating the deed of transfer that saw him surrender some of his key functions to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in what he described as “lack of leadership.

He revealed that since Governor Sonko took office in 2017, the Finance docket alone has had 10 CECs and 8 Chief Officers.

Senators were set to vote on the fate of Sonko on Thursday night.