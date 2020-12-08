Connect with us

Map of Somalia locating the capital Mogadishu, where gunmen stormed a hotel Sunday.

Africa

Somalia suspends visa-on-arrival plan for Kenyans amid strained relations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8- Somalia has suspended the visa-on-arrival plan for Kenyans amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Kenyans travelling to Somalia will now be required to apply for the visas at the embassy in Nairobi.

According to Somalia’s Immigration and Naturalization Directorate, the directive took effect Sunday.

The circular said the move is “in line with the federal government’s policy of ensuring security, improving migration management and reducing the risks of COVID-19 infections.”

But the move follows strained relations between Kenya and Somalia after the latter accused Nairobi of meddling with her internal affairs. Kenya has denied the allegations.

Somalia last week ordered Kenya’s envoy General (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo to leave the country and recalled its representative in Nairobi for further consultations.

In this article:
