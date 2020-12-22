Senior police officer arrested for sodomising 6 boys in Chogoria

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- A senior police officer was arrested Tuesday in Tharaka Nithi, accused of sodomising six boys.

The boys aged between 14 and 19 years were found in his house, police said.

“In a horror-like scene visited by Maara sub-County Criminal Investigations head and his Kenya Police counterparts, the boys were found sleeping on the floor in the perpetrator’s house in within Chogoria Township,” the DCI tweeted, “Upon expeditious interrogation of the boys, it was established that the senior officer has been sodomizing them for an unspecified period.”

The boys hail from Ntumu village and had been visiting the man’s house on invitation.

Officials said the officer is in charge of Ntumu Police Post. Capital FM has concealed his identity until he is arraigned.

“We thank the member of the public who provided information leading to the perpetrator’s arrest. Equally, we appeal to Kenyans to continue making such reports anonymously, through the DCI emergency toll-free line 0800722203, for decisive action by our detectives,” the DCI said.

DCI Director George Kinoti said the suspect will be arraigned once investigations are completed, including a medical examination on the victims.

