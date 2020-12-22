Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The boys hail from Ntumu village and had been visiting the man's house on invitation.

Kenya

Senior police officer arrested for sodomising 6 boys in Chogoria

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- A senior police officer was arrested Tuesday in Tharaka Nithi, accused of sodomising six boys.

The boys aged between 14 and 19 years were found in his house, police said.

“In a horror-like scene visited by Maara sub-County Criminal Investigations head and his Kenya Police counterparts, the boys were found sleeping on the floor in the perpetrator’s house in within Chogoria Township,” the DCI tweeted, “Upon expeditious interrogation of the boys, it was established that the senior officer has been sodomizing them for an unspecified period.”

The boys hail from Ntumu village and had been visiting the man’s house on invitation.

Officials said the officer is in charge of Ntumu Police Post. Capital FM has concealed his identity until he is arraigned.

“We thank the member of the public who provided information leading to the perpetrator’s arrest. Equally, we appeal to Kenyans to continue making such reports anonymously, through the DCI emergency toll-free line 0800722203, for decisive action by our detectives,” the DCI said.

DCI Director George Kinoti said the suspect will be arraigned once investigations are completed, including a medical examination on the victims.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Prison doctors among five killed in Kabul bombing

Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec 22 – Four doctors who worked at an Afghan prison with hundreds of Taliban inmates were among five people killed Tuesday...

2 hours ago

World

US reinstates Sudan’s sovereign immunity over past terror attacks

Washington, United States, Dec 22 – US lawmakers on Monday backed legislation granting Sudan legal immunity for past militant attacks, a final step in...

2 hours ago

World

US daily apologizes for decades of racist coverage

Washington, United States, Dec 22 – The editor of the Kansas City Star apologized Monday on behalf of the American daily newspaper for decades...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Security heightened in Wajir after local chief beheaded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- An Assistant Chief who was abducted on Friday by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists in Wajir has been beheaded, locals and police...

5 hours ago

World

US charges Libyan ‘bombmaker’ over 1988 Lockerbie attack

Washington, United States, Dec 22 – The US Justice Department announced charges Monday against a Libyan former intelligence agent who allegedly built the bomb...

6 hours ago

World

Austrians press EU to talk turkey, raise farm standards

Weibern, Austria, Dec 22 – As Katharina and Reinhard Bauer show off cosseted turkey chicks they highlight standards that they — and the Austrian...

6 hours ago

World

Brexit talks flirt with failure as new deadline blown

Brussels, Belgium, Dec 22 – EU and UK trade talks inched onwards under renewed pressure Monday as transport chaos triggered by the emergence of...

6 hours ago

World

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec 22 – Dozens of journalists at Qatar’s Al-Jazeera broadcaster had their mobile communications intercepted by sophisticated electronic surveillance, a cybersecurity watchdog...

6 hours ago