Senator Mutinda’s lover freed on personal bond

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Police have released Esther Nthenya, the lady who spent the night with Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda on the day he fell sick before he ended up in the Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The secondary school teacher was set free on Wednesday by police at the Kilimani Police Station where she had spent three days.

Nthenya was arraigned in court on Monday when police were granted a week to detain her inorder to complete an investigation into attempted murder.

“She will be required to be reporting to the station after an agreed time,” a detective privy to the case told Capital News.

Nthenya is sad to have informed the management of the apartment on Elgeyo Marakwet Road that Senator had falled ill and was unconcious, before he was rushed to hospital.

Police later picked her up for questioning and eventually detained her.

In pleading to have more time with her, detectives said they were yet to get results from various samples taken from the apartment room where the couple spent the night.

They also said they they were still analysing CCTV obtained from the apartment as well as studying their mobile phone communication as part of the investigation.

The woman is a deputy principle in a public secondary school.