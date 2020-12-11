Connect with us

Kabaka who was placed in the Intensive Care Unit at the Nairobi Hospital on December 4 had suffered a stroke arising from a blood clot that “had been bothering him for a while,” Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said/FILE

Senator Kabaka dies after hospital admission over stroke

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital where he had been hospitalized for a week.

Kabaka who was placed in the Intensive Care Unit at the Nairobi Hospital on December 4 had suffered a stroke arising from a blood clot that “had been bothering him for a while,” Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said.

Senator Kabaka collapsed on Friday in the company of a female friend identified as Esther Muli, a Kitui-based teacher at an apartment in Kilimani.

Muli who was consequently arrested and presented in court denied conspiracy to harm the Senator.

She was freed on personal bond on Wednesday after blood tests showed no presence on poison in the Senator’s blood.

