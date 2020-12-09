Connect with us

The Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko signs a deed of transfer of crucial City Hall functions at State House, Nairobi on February 26/PSCU

County News

Senate to decide today on how to handle Sonko’s impeachment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9- The Senate was set to convene Wednesday to decide on how to handle an impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka convened a special sitting to take place on Wednesday afternoon where Senators will decide on whether the impeachment motion will handled by a committee of the while House or a special committee. 

Charges against the Governor will be read out to the Senators during the afternoon session before they make the critical decision.

During the sitting, Senators will hear charges levelled against the Governor. 

“The Senators will decide how the matter will be handled but I being the referee I will see to it that the Governor gets a fair hearing,” Lusaka said Sunday.

After hearing the charges, the Senators will then appoint a special committee comprising of eleven of its members to investigate the matter or opt to investigate the matter in plenary.

In the event the House decides to prosecute the matter through a special committee, the members shall within 10 days of their appointment investigate and report back to the House.

Sonko was impeached last week, in a motion supported by 88 out of 122 Members of the County Assembly accusing him of gross misconduct, abuse of office among other charges. 

The controversial Governor has however, rejected the MCAs decision and vowed to challenge the matter in court arguing that the vote was compromised. 

Sonko’s troubles stem from his refusal to sign the County’s Appropriation Bill that allocated the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Sh37.2 billion in what has threatened to paralyze its operations.

Sonko, who surrendered some of his key functions to the national government, has been at loggerheads with the NMS Director General Major Mohammed Badi on the management of the city even after the governor surrendered four key functions including Health.

