Senate Speaker Lusaka receives Sonko ouster motion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on Friday formally received notification from the Nairobi County Assembly on the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko.

Officials in the Senate Speakers’ office said Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Ben Mutura had provided Lusaka with a copy of the motion which was accompanied by the votes and proceedings from Wednesday’s sitting in which MCA’s voted kick out Sonko.

In law, Lusaka is required to convene a special sitting that will consider the matter within seven days.

Already, Lusaka is consulting with the leadership of the Senate, Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio and his Minority counterpart James Orengo with a view of convening the House for a special sitting next week.

The Senate is currently on the long Christmas recess and is due to resume business on February 9, 2021.

Governor Sonko who has since disputed his ouster said it did not follow the law.

The first-term Governor whose fate now lies with the Senate is accused of gross violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Michael Ogada initiated the impeachment of the controversial Governor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sonko’s troubles stem from his refusal to sign the County’s Appropriation Bill that allocated the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Sh37.2 billion in what has threatened to paralyse its operations.

Sonko, who surrendered some of his key functions to the national government, has been at loggerheads with the NMS Director General Major Mohammed Badi on the management of the city even after the governor surrendered four key functions including Health.