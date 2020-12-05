Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Lusaka is required to convene a special sitting that will consider the matter within seven days.

County News

Senate Speaker Lusaka receives Sonko ouster motion

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on Friday formally received notification from the Nairobi County Assembly on the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko.

Officials in the Senate Speakers’ office said Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Ben Mutura had provided Lusaka with a copy of the motion which was accompanied by the votes and proceedings from Wednesday’s sitting in which MCA’s voted kick out Sonko.

In law, Lusaka is required to convene a special sitting that will consider the matter within seven days.

Already, Lusaka is consulting with the leadership of the Senate, Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio and his Minority counterpart James Orengo with a view of convening the House for a special sitting next week.

The Senate is currently on the long Christmas recess and is due to resume business on February 9, 2021.

Governor Sonko who has since disputed his ouster said it did not follow the law.

The first-term Governor whose fate now lies with the Senate is accused of gross violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Michael Ogada initiated the impeachment of the controversial Governor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sonko’s troubles stem from his refusal to sign the County’s Appropriation Bill that allocated the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Sh37.2 billion in what has threatened to paralyse its operations.

Sonko, who surrendered some of his key functions to the national government, has been at loggerheads with the NMS Director General Major Mohammed Badi on the management of the city even after the governor surrendered four key functions including Health.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US House backs decriminalizing cannabis in historic vote

Washington, United States, Dec 5 – US House legislators voted for the first time Friday to decriminalize cannabis, a key step towards bringing federal...

12 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s Health Workers Vow To Strike Monday Over PPE’s And Insurance

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – Unions representing health workers in Kenya have vowed to press on with the planned strike on Monday accusing the...

26 mins ago

Africa

After troop cuts in Iraq and Afghanistan, Trump orders pullout from Somalia

Washington, United States, Dec 4 – President Donald Trump has ordered the removal of most US military and security personnel from Somalia, where they...

29 mins ago

World

US ends China-funded exchange programs, calls them ‘propaganda tools’

Washington, United States, Dec 5 – The US State Department said Friday it was terminating five Chinese-funded exchange programs with the United States, calling...

34 mins ago

BBI

Raila to Ruto on BBI: You are either in or out

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has taken on Deputy President William Ruto on his “undecisive” stand on the Building...

3 hours ago

World

Johnson, EU chief to hold emergency call as Brexit talks paused

Brussels, Belgium, Dec 4 – British and European negotiators broke off their talks on a post-Brexit trade deal without agreement Friday and handed off...

8 hours ago

World

India summons Canada envoy after Trudeau backs protests

New Delhi, India, Dec 4 – India on Friday summoned Canada’s ambassador and warned of serious damage to diplomatic ties after Prime Minister Justin...

9 hours ago

World

UN says Tigray fighting hampers aid delivery despite deal

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Dec 4 – The United Nations said Friday that fighting continued “in many parts” of Ethiopia’s Tigray, complicating efforts to deliver...

10 hours ago