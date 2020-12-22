Connect with us

A Google Map of Wajir County/CFM

World

Security heightened in Wajir After local chief beheaded

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- An Assistant Chief who was abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists in Wajir has been beheaded, locals and police confirmed.

His severed head was found on a roadside on Monday but authorities said the rest of his body or parts were missing.

“We’re yet to find the bodY. The incident is meant to cause fear among locals but we shall not relent in our pursuit for the attackers,” a senior police officer told Capital FM News from Wajir.

There was no immediate comment from Police Headquarters on the matter.

Locals identified the deceased admistrator as Omar Adan Buul of Gumarey Sub Location.

“The head was found by herders who in return informed police officers,” a resident told Capital News.

“The head was found by herders who in return informed police officers,” a resident told Capital FM News, “It had been dumped between Khorof Harar and Konton area.”

The Somalia-based terror group has lately launched several attacks in the norhern towns near the border, with reports it could be working with sympathisers on Kenyan soil.

The group has been taking advantage of the porous border between Kenya and Somalia to launch attacks despite deployments of Kenyan security forces on the border and inside Somalia where the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers are fighting under the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The attackers often target security forces, police stations or communication equipment mounted by telecommunication companies.

Security has been heightened across the country and along the borders since mid-December when Somalia announced that it had cut diplomatic ties with Kenya accusing it of meddling with its internal affairs,

The African Union has since called for dialogue to de-escalate the rising tension.

AU noted the critical role played by Kenya in restoring sanity in Somalia after nearly two decades of civil war.

