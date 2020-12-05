Connect with us

M-PESA Foundation Executive Director, Les Baillie (left) hands over a backpack of sanitary towels to Hadijah Juma from Kiwandani Primary School during the launch of the Foundation’s Menstrual Health Hygiene Program in Kilifi County.

Kenya

Safaricom Commits Sh22.5mn To A Menstrual Hygiene Program Targetting Teenagers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Safaricom, through the M-PESA Foundation, has committed Sh 22.5 million to a menstrual hygiene program that is aimed at supporting 30,000 teenage girls and boys in Kilifi, Siaya and Murang’a counties. 

As part of the program, the M-PESA Foundation will distribute sanitary towels and offer sexual and reproductive health education in order to boost menstrual hygiene among the teenagers.

Les Baillie, M-PESA Foundation’s Executive Director says the program will also create awareness among 10,000 teenagers on menstruation, sexual reproductive health and life skills.

In addition to providing girls with three months’ supply of sanitary towels, the program will entail providing mentorship to adolescent boys and girls on how they should behave at the puberty stage.

“It is not just about the girls, the boys have to understand that there is a responsibility they have as adolescent boys in this day or age,” he said.

Baillie said these interventions are aimed at safeguarding teenage girls in Kenya through improved menstrual hygiene and adolescent sexual reproductive health education.

“We have in the recent past seen stories of teenage girls, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds trading sex for sanitary towels. It is a sad state of affairs when teenage girls are reduced to making such compromises to access a basic need,” Baillie said.

He noted that through  the program, the teenagers will also have access to a mobile application which  will  provide information on all aspects of puberty, especially  those they do not learn from  parents or teachers in  school

“This Application will enable them to have access to the formal education program, we hope that it will reduce teenage pregnancies, encourage them to go to school and encourage boys to understand their role in life with adolescent girls has to be something different,” he added.

Last year, the foundation through a similar program provided three months supply of sanitary towels to 800,000 girls who were sitting for their final year national examinations. 

