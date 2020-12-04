ruto TV interview: BBI referendum can be held with 2022 elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – Deputy President William Ruto has defended his controversial position on the Building Bridges Iniative (BBI) referendum, which he says, can be held with the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on Citizen TV during an interview on Thursday night, Ruto clarified that he has no problem with the BBI Ammendment Bill, but is only uncomfortable with the process that will lead to a national referendum possibly mid 2021.

“I am talking about the process and not the content in the Bill because most of what we had proposed was amended,” Ruto told Joe Ageyo who interviewed him a day after making addressing a press conference accompanied by more than 100 elected leaders in what is now referred to as the “Karen Declaration.”

Ruto’s position has sparked mixed reactions from a various leaders including KANU Chairman Senator Gideon Moi, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Minority Leader John Mbadi who is the MP for Suba South, who described his declaration as “confusing and lacking direction.”

Ruto however, said it was unfortunate that some of his critics hold the perception that a majority of Kenyans are illiterate and hence cannot manage to vote correctly for various constitutional amendments if presented simultaneously on election day.

“If you ask today how many Kenyans have read the text of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) it is very few people. Sadly, we are rushing them because in our opinion what they think does not matter and you know we have to change the whole paradigm on how we take the people of Kenya. We must accept that their views, concerns, ideas and proposals also matter,” he said.

According to Ruto, the BBI referendum is not a priority.

“The country is facing various challenges ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic among others that need to be addressed before thinking on how to spend Sh14 billion the BBI referendum,” he said.

He cited countries such as Liberia, New Zealand, Peru, Ecuador and Switzerland which have managed to hold a multi-choice referendum.

“It is not something which is far fetched. Presenting a multi-choice referendum will actually be giving the Kenyan people the latitude to make a decision on an article by article basis and it is actually the best way on how we should fashion our referendum,” he said.

He was, however, quick to point out that he does not expect all his demands and those of his allies to be captured or accepted insisting that he was ready and willing to compromise on some.

“We do not have to get everything we want. I am ready and willing to be persuaded. I have nothing to gain or lose in this referendum. My only stake is that if we are changing the Constitution, we are changing it to go forward, not backward. Plus, my objective is to make sure that we do not divide Kenyans,” he said.

The BBI initiative is a product of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga which was aimed at restoring peace in the country by establishing measures that will end the cycle of election violence in the country.

Ruto has dismissed Raila’s declaration that the “train has left the station and that there is no time for consensus” in response to the DP’s calls for more amendments on the BBI Bill.

“We are Kenyans and this is our country. It is never too late to do the right thing. I am of the firm view that if what we are saying on its merit is something that can be considered we can re-publish this Bill before the signatures are presented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC),” he said.

With the BBI timelines that set off the referendum exercise well on course, the BBI proponents have maintained that there is no time to make any changes to the document or the process.

Officials in the BBI Secretariat said more than 4 million signatures had been collected by Friday.