Ruto-backed independent beats handshake-supported competitor in Msambweni mini poll

UKUNDA, Kenya, Dec 16 – Feisal Bader, an independent candidate in Tuesday’s Msambweni by-election, has won according to results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Bader, who enjoys the support of Deputy President William Ruto and Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, trounced Omar Boga of ODM with a 5,000-vote margin.

Boga, ‘the Handshake Candidate’, had the backing of ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The night-long vote tallying exercise was concluded at 4am Wednesday with Bader leading in most polling stations.

IEBC-verified results showed Bader is leading with 15,251 votes against Boga’s 10,444.

Other candidates on the poll trailed them with less than 1,000 votes each.

Abdurahman Sheikh of Wiper had 790 votes, Hamisi Liganje of UGM had 230 whereas Marere Wa Mwachai of NVP garnered 300 votes.

Charles Bilali, an independent candidate went home with 135 votes and Ali Hassan Mwakulonda of PED had 107.

Sharlet Akinyi Onyango, and independent candidate who withdrew and supported Boga, got 18 votes and Mansury Kumaka Abdulrahman also an independent got 38 votes.

Less than 50 per cent of the 69,003 registered voters came out to cast their ballots.

IEBC said only 39.58 per cent, which is 27,313 voters, came out to vote in the day that witnessed chaos amid heightened hostilities between pro-handshake politicians and those allied to DP Ruto.

ODM leader Odinga had termed the mini election to fill the vacancy left by the late Hon Suleiman Dori as a litmus test, telling his supporters a win in the poll would be a win for the anticipated constitutional amendments under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) he co-founded with President Kenyatta in 2018.

Bader, a former Dori aide, won the support of DP Ruto after the ruling Jubilee Party, in a last-minute decision, withdrew from the race in favor of ODM, denying Sharlet Onyango, a candidate preferred by Ruto a chance to contest on the Jubilee ticket.

Former Senators Johnstone Muthama, Omar Hassan and Boni Khalwale – all known allies of the Deputy President – were stopped from accessing Diani Beach Hotel, the venue of their planned meeting.