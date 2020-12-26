0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Retired Chief Justice Evan Gicheru is dead.

The announcement was made by Chief Justice David Maraga, but no further details were provided.

He served in the position from 2003 to 2011 when he retired and handed over to Dr. Willy Mutunga.

“I am deeply saddened to announce the demise of Retired Chief Justice Evan Gicheru which occurred this (Saturday) morning,” Maraga said in a statement.

Maraga said the late Gicheru will be remembered for “entrenching independence in the judiciary ending the tradition where the Judiciary took instructions from the Executive in the discharge of its daily functions.”

“He brought honour to the office of the Chief Justice by ensuring that it became the indisputable custodian of integrity within the Judiciary,” Maraga said.

Gicheru had a lengthy career in the public service, which started when he was appointed a District Officer in Wajir.

He later worked as a Senior State Counsel in the Office of the Attorney-General and as an administrative officer in the Office of the President before joining the Judiciary as a judge of the High Court of Kenya in 1982.

He chaired the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the disappearance and subsequent killing of Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko.

“His firmness and resolute management of the inquiry led to the disbandment of the Commission before it could publish its findings,” Maraga said.