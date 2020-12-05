Raila to seek more govt funding for kisumu stadium adjustments

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Dec 5 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga now says there is need for further structural adjustments in the ongoing multimillion construction of the state of the art Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu.

During a visit to the site on Friday, Raila said he will approach President Uhuru Kenyatta for additional funding to fill the missing gaps in the ongoing construction.

He, however, said that he was impressed with the work so far done despite the areas he pointed out for minor adjustments.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader said the completion period still remains as scheduled with plans to inaugurate it in April 2021.

Odinga also stressed the need for the country to use such facilities as breeding grounds for sports talent among the youths.

He decried the low representation of Kenyan professional players in other leagues in the world despite having a lot of talent that remains untapped.

The government had allocated Sh350 million for the 12,000-seater stadium which will have the main playing field of international standards, 8 lanes running track among others.