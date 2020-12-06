Raila, Mudavadi, wetangula raise stakes for Matungu, Kubuchai by-elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 06 – FORD-K and Amani National Congress have agreed to field joint candidates in the Matungu and Kabuchai by-elections in a bid to help forge Luhya unity in what is seen as a move to lock out Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party from the contest.

Plans for unity for the two parties was made public by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavad on Saturday during the burial of Matungu MP Justus Murunga.

Wetangula and Mudavadi said they were keen to have a “neutral candidate”.

“Musalia and I have resolved that as we look into the future, we shall actualise what we have been saying in Matunga and Kabuchai. I want to assure you that you will not see me or Musalia coming here or in Kabuchai to campaign for different candidates, we shall walk together,” said the FORD-K Party Leader.

Mudavadi said they will pitch camp in the two western region constituencies to solidify their support base to ensure the respective parties do not lose the seats which were held by the late Murunga on an ANC ticket and the late James Lusweti on Ford Kenya.

“I stand with Weta, let us unite the people of Matungu and let us unite the people of Kabuchai. Let us work together, COVID-19 is with us, COVID-19 can destroy us let us be our brothers’ keeper, Mudavadi said.

ODM leader Odinga has castigated his NASA co-principals over what he termed as “selective amnesia” and used the opportunity to remind them of the time they fronted candidates in the Kibra By-Election which was eventually won by ODM’s Imran Okoth.

“We believe that we are living in democratic times, and it was demonstrated sometimes back when we held a by-election in Kibra Constituency in Nairobi, where FORD-K and ANC fielded candidates even though the seat was held by an ODM MP. Why are they now saying that ODM should not field a candidate here?”

“We are saying we should let the people decide,” Odinga said.