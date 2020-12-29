Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The former Prime Minister underscored that whereas it is his hope that Kenyans will endorse the document owing to the benefits it will bring forth once its contents are implemented, the verdict of the people will be final/FILE

BBI

Raila: I’m ready to concede referendum defeat if anti-BBI camp wins

“The world will not stop moving because the country has said no. There will be different reasons why Kenyans will say no,” Raila Odinga said in an interview televised on Monday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga says he will accept the outcome of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum which is scheduled for next year if Kenyans vote against it.

The former Prime Minister underscored that whereas it is his hope that Kenyans will endorse the document owing to the benefits it will bring forth once its contents are implemented, the verdict of the people will be final.

“The world will not stop moving because the country has said no. There will be different reasons why Kenyans will say no,” he said in a Monday night interview.

Odinga was speaking to Citizen Television’s Events 2020 news segment.

The ODM chief who has been at the forefront in championing for the passage of the BBI constitutional review Bill which seeks to alter the country’s governance structure however exuded confidence that Kenyans will ultimately make the right choice.

“I believe Kenyans when given an opportunity they will make the right choice. I know Kenyans and they know what is good for them,” he said.

While defending the urgency of its passage, Odinga dismissed claims that there was an ulterior motive behind the push for the plebiscite in mid 2021.

“Once passed it will have a direct impact on the 2022 General Election more importantly in ensuring the two thirds gender rule is effected,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He in particular took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies who have been rooting for a postponement of the exercise.

Odinga poked holes into Ruto’s proposal to have a multi-choice referendum insisting hat it was far fetched and impractical.

He said it would prove to be an uphill task for the electorate to vote for five or more referendum questions independently claiming illiterate voters would take as long as an hour to cast their ballot.

“DP Ruto is not being factual and he is simply playing to the gallery and I am sure he knows that his proposal is practically impossible,” he said.

Odinga at the same time defended his position to have the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) reconstituted noting that its overhaul would bring sanity in the country’s election cycle.

He took issue with the agency’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati who has disagreed with him on how much it would cost the country to hold a referendum, even as he maintained that only Sh2 billion is needed to have the exercise conducted.

“It is only in Africa particularly in Kenya where the cost is always inflated with a huge chuck of the funds going to people’s pockets,” he said.

The electoral body is currently verifying 4.4 million signatures which were collected in support of the BBI Bill.

Once the verification is over, the IEBC will send the Bill to all the 47 County Assemblies for debate and consideration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Bill will require a majority vote of 24 counties in its favor for it to move to Parliament and once Parliament passes it, the IEBC will then come up with a question where Kenyans will vote in support or against it during a referendum scheduled for April 2021.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

US, European stocks end at records on US stimulus, Brexit deal

New York, United States, Dec 29 – US and European stocks pushed into record territory on Monday, buoyed by a pandemic recovery package agreed...

40 mins ago

World

EU clears way for China investment pact

Brussels, Belgium, Dec 29 – EU member states gave political backing to Brussels’ planned investment pact with China on Monday, clearing the way for...

1 hour ago

Politics

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

Ramsgate, United Kingdom, Dec 29 – The fishermen of Ramsgate, a once thriving seaside town in southern England, had high hopes that Brexit would...

2 hours ago

World

50 journalists killed in 2020: watchdog

Paris, France, Dec 29 – Fifty journalists and media workers were killed in connection with their work in 2020, the majority in countries that...

2 hours ago

World

Vaccine campaign grows alongside fears Covid spreading faster

Brussels, Belgium, Dec 28 – Belgium on Monday joined a growing list of countries to launch Covid-19 vaccination campaigns, while a new coronavirus variant...

17 hours ago

World

Chinese citizen journalist jailed for Wuhan virus reporting

Shanghai, China, Dec 28 – A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed for four years Monday for her reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak...

17 hours ago

County News

Parties Registrar approves Waititu’s independent candidate symbol for City Hall race

John Macharia, an ORPP Registrar, cleared Waititu who was ousted as Governor in January 2020 after certifying that his high mast/flood light symbol does...

18 hours ago

Africa

United Nations Agencies Deliver Lifeline Food Assistance To 25,000 Eritrean Refugees In Tigray

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Dec 28 – Eritrean refugees in two camps in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia received a month’s worth of food supplies...

18 hours ago