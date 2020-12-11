President Kibaki mourns ex-minister Joe Nyaga as a consummate diplomat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Former President Mwai Kibaki has mourned ex-minister Joe Nyaga as consummate diplomat, corporate sector captain and political mobilizer.

Nyaga, who served in Kibaki’s cabinet succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday at a hospital in Nairobi, his family confirmed.

In his condolence message, Kibaki described Nyaga as a leader who distinguished himself in championing the interests of Kenyans.

He served as the Minister of Co-operative Development during the Grand Coalition Government following contested 2007 polls.

Kibaki noted that Nyaga served diligently while championioning of the interests of wananchi by nurturing Kenya’s Sacco movement and propelling it several notches higher.

“As my Minister for Cooperatives, Joe distinguished himself as a champion of the interests of wananchi by nurturing Kenya’s Sacco movement and propelling it several notches higher. During his tenure at the Ministry, Kenya’s Sacco movement grew into one of the largest in the continent peaking at 10.1 million subscribers in 2010,” the former president stated in a message dispatched by his Private Secretary Ngari Gituku.

Nyaga is the son of a former cabinet minister in founding president Jomo Kenyatta’s cabinet, Jeremiah Nyaga.

He also served as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidential advisor before quitting in 2017 to contest in the presidential election as an independent.