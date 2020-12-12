President Kenyatta says maize production up 12.7pc, potatoes 19.8pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday said the country’s maize production has risen by 12.7 per cent with potatoes surging by 19.8 percent in 2020 as a result of the Big 4 implementation under his administration.

Kenyatta, who was presiding over the 57th Jamhuri Day Celebrations, said that the rise signifies the country’s rising ambition to move from being a net consumer to be a net producer adding that the country is inching steadily towards food sufficiency.

In order to secure Kenya’s net producing drive, Kenyatta highlighted that Kenya’s quota-free deal with the United Kingdom and the upcoming free trade pact with the United States will position the country at a good position in the region with Kenyan exports having a global access.

“As a Government, we have successfully concluded negotiations for an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with United Kingdom that will secure long-term duty-free and quota-free access to the UK for our products,” he said.

Under the EPA signed Tuesday 8 December, the two countries agreed on a comprehensive package of benefits that will ensure a secure, long term, and predictable market access for exports originating from the EAC free trade area.

“We have a great opportunity ahead of us, to realize the mutual benefits that our two leaders, envisaged when they agreed on the need for a post-Brexit partnership framework,” Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina said at the time.

Kenyatta noted that earnings from tea produced locally have also risen and placed Kenya as the third largest tea producer globally while the government’s support for local avocado production has placed the country the seventh largest producer globally.

“Earnings from Tea from January 2020 to October 2020 placed Kenya as the 3rd largest tea producer in the world. As we seek to diversify our agricultural portfolio, we have also supported new cash crops such as avocado; where we are now the 7th largest producer globally and the top country on the continent,” his speech read in part.

The President noted that in order to achieve the net production ambition, the country also needs to have a holistic base of human capital where citizens have secured basic needs including food security, safe drinking water, decent housing and quality education.

Kenyatta commended Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) for provision of water to Kenyans living in informal settlements having sunk ninety-three boreholes to provide free water to informal settlement dwellers.

“Regarding safe drinking water, the record is even better. We learnt that each household in the informal settlements consumes an average of 80 litres of water per day at the average price of Sh40 per day, the demand for this service pushed us to sink an extra 100 boreholes, bringing our total boreholes in the Nairobi Metropolitan area to 193,” he said.