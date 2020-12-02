President kenyatta says Kenya values her international relations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Ded 3 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has affirmed Kenya’s commitment to her international partners saying the country will continue cultivating strong diplomatic ties.

The President spoke Tuesday at State House, Nairobi when he received credentials from eleven new ambassadors.

“We are grateful to our international partners and value the relationships that we have forged and that have played a big role in the development of our country,” the President told the new envoys.

The Head of State attributed some of Kenya’s recent successes especially in the roll out of Big 4 Agenda programs to the support the country continues to receive from its international partners.

He expressed optimism that the Kenya will be able to overcome the economic slowdown caused by Covid-19 saying, “the pandemic has slowed down many things but we are hopeful that in the coming year we will be able to get things running”.

While presenting their credentials to President Kenyatta, the incoming ambassadors delivered greetings from their countries and assured of their commitment to the deepening of ties between Kenya and their home nations.

The diplomats singled out agriculture, manufacturing, education and security as some of the priority sectors of collaboration as they settle down in Nairobi.

The ambassadors also congratulated the President on Kenya’s election to the United Nations Security Council and assured him of their countries support as the country takes up its non-permanent seat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Welcome to Kenya and feel at home. We will continue to interact in various arenas as duty calls,” the President told the envoys who included Virander Kumal Paul (India), Monica De Greiff Lindo (Colombia), Sasirit Tangulrat (Thailand) and Nguyen Nam Tien (Vietnam).

Others were Kampampa Joyce Kasosa (Zambia), Mohamad Hery Saripudin (Indonesia), Zsolt Meszaros (Hungary), Antonios Sgouropoulos (Greece), Sidik Spahic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Vellupillai Kananathan (Sri Lanka) and Luke Joseph Williams (Australia).

Present during the presentation of credentials were Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo, PS Macharia Kamau and State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua among other senior Government officials.