President Kenyatta mourns Mama Hannah Mudavadi as wise and charitable

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday sent a message of condolence and comfort to the Mudavadi family following the death of Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi.

Hannah, 92, is the widow of the late Cabinet Minister Moses Mudamba Mudavadi and the mother of former Vice President Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi.

In his message of encouragement, President Kenyatta described Mama Hannah, who died Monday morning while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital, as a devoted, generous and humble matriach who raised a close-knit family and contributed immensely to the progress of her community.

“Mama Hannah was the cornerstone of the Mudavadi family, a wise woman of few words on whose broad shoulders many people were raised to become great Kenyans.

“Mrs Mudavadi was a gracious and loving mother, a true matriach who loved and took care of all people, especially those in need, without any reservation,” the President eulogised.

The President said Mama Hannah will be remembered, especially for her love for education and how she assisted many bright children from poor families access quality education.

He wished Musalia Mudavadi and the family God’s solace as they come to terms with the passing away of Mama Hannah.

“We will forever be grateful for her charitable work and acts of love. To my brother Musalia Mudavadi, may God comfort you and the family, and guide you at this difficult time of mourning,” the President said.

The Head of State assured the Mudavadi family of his support and prayed to God to rest the soul of Mama Hannah in eternal glory.