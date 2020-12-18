President Kenyatta mourns Governor Nyagarama as a reformist

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has described the departed Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama as a distinguished and true servant of the Kenyan people.

In a condolence message to the family of the County leader, the President mourned Nyagarama, 74, as a friendly, approachable, wise, witty and kind leader whose contribution to the progress of the country especially in the tea sector shall be dearly missed.

“I have learnt with profound shock and sadness of the death of Nyamira Governor, John Nyagarama. My family and I, and the National Government send our deepest condolences and sympathies to the late Governor’s family and Nyamira residents.

“As a nation, death has robbed us of a gifted leader whose primary mission was to transform the lives of the residents of Nyamira through his County Government’s development initiatives,” the President said.

John Nyagarama, the second term Governor of Nyamira County, died Friday morning while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

The Head of State said it was because of Governor Nyagarama’s visionary leadership and excellent scorecard that the people of Nyamira re-elected him for a second term in office.

“Governor Nyagarama was a development conscious leader who laid a firm foundation for the socioeconomic takeoff of Nyamira County. It is because of his progressive stewardship of county affairs that Nyamira residents gave him a second term in office.

“At the national level, we shall forever be grateful to Governor Nyagarama for his contribution to the growth of our country’s tea sector, where he worked for many years and left an impressive track record of success before joining active politics,” the President said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Head of State noted that Governor Nyagarama’s success in politics, private life and public service was largely due to his strong work ethic and relentless pursuit for excellence.

“We’ve lost a purpose-driven and consistent leader whose relentless pursuit of success saw him rise steadily, over the years, from a classroom teacher to become one of our country’s top leaders.

“It is Nyagarama’s unique ability to understand the challenges facing his people and his strong work ethic that have propelled him to the high echelons of our country’s leadership, rising to become the first Governor of Nyamira County,” the President said.

President Kenyatta wished Governor Nyagarama’s family and the people of Nyamira County God’s comfort and fortitude as they come to terms with the County leader’s demise.