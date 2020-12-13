Connect with us

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns Bishop David Nguli Kalua

NAIROBI, 13th December 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of Bishop David Nguli Kalua who passed away on Friday at the age of 83.

Bishop Kalua, who died while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital, is the father of Dr Isaac Kalua the founder of Green Africa Foundation and Chairman of Honda Kenya.

In his message of comfort and encouragement, President Kenyatta described the late Bishop Kalua as a true man of God who not only served as a minister of the gospel but also worked hard to raise a gracious family.

“Bishop David Kalua was an upright man, besides his calling as a servant of God, he strived to work with his hands to earn a living. He was also passionate about education working hard to help bright students from poor families access education.

“The late Bishop was also a loyal and patriotic Kenyan who inspired those that interacted with him to love their motherland and to work hard to make Kenya a better country for all,” President Kenyatta eulogised.

The President prayed to God to give the Kalua family the fortitude and strength to bear the loss of their patriarch.

