President Kenyatta meets AFRICOM Commander over US military cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15- President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday met the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander Gen. Stephen Townsend, at State House in Nairobi to discuss military cooperation.

Also present during the meeting was the US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter and Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Robert Kibochi.

A dispatch from State House said the discussions centered on ways of strengthening military cooperation between Kenya and American forces.

The meeting follows a recent decision by US President Donald Trump who directed 700 American troops to leave Somalia by January 15 next year.

Some of the troops are expected to be retained within the region.

AFRICOM has said it will continue supporting the peace campaign in Somalia until the Al-Shabaab terror group is degraded.