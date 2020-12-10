Connect with us

President Kenyatta makes a reciprocal visit to Ghana in March 2016 following President Mahama’s visit in 2014 when he also attended celebrations to mark Kenya’s 51st Jamhuri Day at the Nyayo Stadium/ PSCU

Kenya

President Kenyatta congratulates Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo following his re-election for a second term in office.

President Kenyatta said the re-election of President Akufo-Addo’s in a hotly contest poll demonstrates the strong confidence and trust the people of Ghana have his visionary and progressive leadership.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya and on my own behalf, I wish to extend my warmest congratulations on Your Excellency’s re-election as President of Ghana,” President Kenyatta said in his congratulatory message to President Akufo-Addo.

President Kenyatta added: “I believe, under your visionary and strong leadership, Ghana will certainly consolidated and expand the gains made during your first term in office for the benefit of your people and the African continent.”

President Akufo-Addo was declared the winner after he obtained 51.6 percent of the votes defeating his main rival, former President John Mahama, who garnered 47.4 percent of the votes cast.

The Kenyan Head of State said he looked forward to continue working closely with President Akufo-Addo to enhance bilateral cooperation between Kenya and Ghana for the benefit of the people of the two countries, as well as to advance the African agenda of a stable, peaceful and progressive continent.

The President wished his Ghanaian counterpart good health and God’s favour as he embarks on his second term of service to the people of the West African nation.

