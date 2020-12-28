Pope Francis names Mombasa Vicar General, Fr Lagho, Malindi Bishop-Elect

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Pope Francis has appointed Father Wilybard Lagho as Bishop-Elect of the Malindi Catholic Diocese.

The appointment was relayed from Rome on Monday, according to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) which confirmed receiving Father Lagho’s letter of appointment from the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Archbishop Hubertus van Megen.

Bishop-Elect Lagho succeeds the Late Bishop Emanuel Barbara who died in January 2018.

Until his appointment, Bishop Lagho has been the Vicar General and Head of Secretariat in Catholic Archdiocese of Mombasa of Mombasa.

He is also the former Consultor in the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue (Rome) Italy.

In 2011-2016, he was the Chairperson of Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics Trust (CICC) Mombasa and in 2015-2016 he was Lead Consultant for the pilot study on Religion and Peace in East Africa sponsored by DANMISSION-Netherlands.

Bishop-Elect Lagho has been at the forefront of preaching peace amongst the people of Malindi and Mombasa to ensure unity and peaceful co-existence between the Christians, Muslims, Hindus, and traditionalists in the coastal region of Kenya.

In 2007-2008, he was a Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima (Kongowea) and Education secretary of Catholic Archdiocese of Mombasa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In 2002-2006, he also served as Rector and formator in St. Augustine’s Seminary (Bungoma).

In 2000-2001, he was the Formator and Lecturer in St Mathias Mulumba Seminary (Tindinyo).

In 1990-1992, Father Lagho also served as the Rector of St. Mary’s Minor Seminary (Kwale) in Catholic Archdiocese of Mombasa.

In 1989-1990, he was a Parish Priest at Christ the King (Miritini) and Youth/Vocation Director, in 1987-1988 he was an Assistant Parish Priest at St Michel’s Parish (Giriama) and Youth/Vocation Director at the Archdiocese of Mombasa.

He was ordained a Deacon on 21st December 1985 and ordained a Priest on 25th April, 1987 in the Catholic Archdiocese of Mombasa.

Bishop-Elect Lagho holds a Diploma in Arabic Language from the Pontifical Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies (Rome), Licentiate in Arabic and Islamic Studies from the Pontifical Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies (Rome), Masters in Religious Studies from Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), Nairobi

In 1982-1986, he studied Theology at St Thomas Aquinas Seminary (Nairobi) prior to which between 1980-1982, he studied Philosophy at St Augustine’s Seminary Mabanga (Bungoma).

He attended secondary school at Queen of Apostles Minor Seminary, Nairobi and went on to pursue his A Level studies between 1978-1980 at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School, Mombasa where he also did his O Level in 1974-1978.

He attended St James Primary School in Mgange Dawida in Taita-Taveta County between 1965 and 1974.