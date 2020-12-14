Connect with us

Billionaire philanthropist Dr Manu Chandaria

Kenya

Policeman and 2 guards arrested over raid at Chandaria’s home

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14- An Administration Policeman and two security guards were arrested Monday following a robbery at the city residence of industrialist Manu Chandaria.

Police said the three were on duty at the time of the raid on Sunday night in what investigators believe to be an inside job.

“We have three suspects in custody,” said George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), “one of them is a police officer.”

A detective involved in the investigation told Capital FM News that the officers were being investigated over their possible roles in the daring robbery.

Neither Chandaria nor his family was harmed during the raid by eight thugs. Some were armed.

No official information was provided on what was stolen from the home, but sources said money and valuables were taken away.

The guards on duty claimed that they were tied up with ropes but detectives have disputed their version and are now holding them for investigations.

“We suspect this is an inside job,” Nairobi County Commander Rashid Yakub told Capital News saying investigations were underway.

Chandaria lives at one of Kenya’s most secure address in the leafy Muthaiga estate with neighbours ranging from the First Family, expatriates and influential businessmen and politicians.

It is yards away from the official residence of the United States Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter. Former President Mwai Kibaki and Mama Ngina-the mother of President Uhuru Kenyatta also live in Muthaiga.

Preliminary assessment revealed that the thugs managed to steal some cash and jewels.

