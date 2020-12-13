Police pursue Kirinyaga sex predator preying on his teen daughters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Police in Kirinyaga are hunting down a father suspected of preying on his own daughters.

The man who is on the run first impregnated his 16-year-old daughter, but the family seeking to save his face went hush about it.

The daughter has since delivered and is raising a 7-month-old baby.

The man proceeded to impregnate his second born daughter aged 14 years.

She is currently 5-month pregnant according to police report seen by Capital FM News.

Both girls are now at Sagana-Sub County Hospital undergoing medical check-ups as detectives trail their father.