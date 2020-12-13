Police pursue Kirinyaga sex predator preying on his teen daughters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Police in Kirinyaga are hunting down a father suspected of preying on his own daughters.
The man who is on the run first impregnated his 16-year-old daughter, but the family seeking to save his face went hush about it.
The daughter has since delivered and is raising a 7-month-old baby.
The man proceeded to impregnate his second born daughter aged 14 years.
She is currently 5-month pregnant according to police report seen by Capital FM News.
Both girls are now at Sagana-Sub County Hospital undergoing medical check-ups as detectives trail their father.