Esther Nthenya Muli, a secondary schoool teacher when she was arraigned in court on December 7, 2020. Police were allowed 7 days to detain her so as to complete investigations on attempted murder of Machakos Senator Bonface Mutinda.

Police probing attempted murder on woman found with Senator Mutinda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7- Police have been granted 7 days to detain a woman who was found with Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda at an apartment in Kilimani.

It is the secondary school teacher, identified in court documents as Esther Nthenya Muli, who alerted the management of the apartment to call paramedics when the Senator became unconsious.

He was rushed to the Nairobi Hospital which in a critical condition and was placed in the Inrensive Care Unit.

Police later arrested the woman and arraigned her in court Monday, when they were allowed to detain her for a week to complete their investigations.

Presiding Magistrate Daniel Ndingu allowed the DCI application to detain the woman further pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

She will be detained at Kilimani Police Station awaiting the mention of the case December 14.

The December 4 incident occurred at an apartment on Elgeyo Marakwet Road within Kilimani in the capital Nairobi.

