Police officer accused of killing Makueni lawyer freed on bond

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15- A police officer charged with the murder of lawyer Onesmus Masaku was on Tuesday released on bond, after two months in custody.

Nancy Njeri was released on a Sh1 million bond with two sureties of a similar amount.

Machakos High Court Judge David Kenei warned the accused against interfering with witnesses.

Hearing for the case was set for May 27, 2021.

The police officer was arrested after she was accused of assaulting the lawyer in October.

The incident occurred at the lawyer’s rental house in Machakos.

The officer was charged with murder when the lawyer succumbed to injuries in hospital.