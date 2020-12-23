police and Prison Warders to get enhanced NHIF insurance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – Police and prison warders are set to start enjoying enhanced group insurance cover from January following a new deal with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The contract with NHIF was signed by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and his Correctional Services counterpart Zainab Hussein.

“We’ve had challenges in providing our officers with these services, and that is why we decided to engage NHIF to protect them just like the other civil servants,” Kibicho said, adding that the entities were strictly guided by the existing public procurement procedures.

The agreement, the officials said, is a culmination of lengthy deliberations and consultations among the key stakeholders, who settled on the intra-government contracting model with a view to addressing the escalating claims of unpaid life insurance and annuity benefits to service members or their designated beneficiaries.

Kibicho said the move is part of the government’s systematic efforts to institutionalize a welfare and protection program for the 131,816 officers who have to contend with life-changing situations through the course of duty.

According to the PS, the ultimate goal is to harmonize the insurance policy benefits of the officers with those of other civil servants and tailor them to address the vulnerabilities of the surviving families of those who lose their lives in the line of duty.

There have been complaints by widows and widowers chasing compensation for years from insurance companies in what officials blame on an elaborate fraudulent scheme.

On her part, Zainab hailed the move as a “motivating factor that has been lacking in the past.”

Inspector General of the National Police Service, Hillary Mutyambai, and the Commissioner General of the Kenya Prisons Service, Wycliffe Ogallo too welcomed the move.

On top of the comprehensive group life cover, NHIF will also offer the officers improved work injury benefits as the government endeavors to sustain the gains at the policy level in line with relevant legislation.

NHIF Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Peter Gathege, encouraged what he described as progressive optimization initiatives at the state-owned insurer.