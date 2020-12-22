Patients neglected in hospitals in day 2 of doctors’ strike in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- Services in public hsospitals across the country remained paralysed Tuesday as the doctors’ strike entered the second day over lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) and medical allowances.

Nurses and Clinical Officers are also on strike since last week.

The situation was the same at the Kenyatta National Hospital, Mbagathi Hospital, Mama Lucy Hospital and County Referral Hospitals across the country.

Most patients opted for services in private hospitals.

Shamin Adhiambo who had taken her son to KNH was turned away and urged to go back after the strike.

“I had brought my son for clinic and we also wanted to see a doctor because my son has issues with his nose and ears so he needs treatment as soon as possible but I was told to wait until doctors call off their strike even if it is next year,” Adhiambo said.

She called on the government to consider what the ordinary Kenyans are going through and prioritize health saying they are suffering and the need for treatment cannot be postponed

In Kisumu, Governor Anyang Nyong’o threatened to sack striking doctors in the County if they don’t resume work by Saturday.

Speaking while receiving medical equipment from USAID at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital, he said the County owes the striking doctors nothing since all their grievances had been addressed.

“When we were discussing the issue of CBA there was no issue of solidarity. We have dealt with the issue of PPEs, salaries and promotions then from nowhere, the issue of solidarity came up. We will deal with solidarity come Saturday,” Nyong’o said.

Doctors under Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) on Monday joined other healthcare workers including nurses and clinical officers who have been on strike for the last two weeks.

They were protesting lack of a comprehensive medical cover, lack of adequate and standard Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) especially those working in COVID-19 wards saying they will not risk their lives after more than 50 of their colleagues succumbed to the virus.

Healthcare workers also want their risk allowances enhanced during coronavirus pandemic.

In Mombasa, nurses and clinical workers staged a demonstration from the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital to Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s office.

Peter Maroko, the Secretary General of Kenya National Union of Nurses Mombasa, said they are protesting to demand for Sh30, 000 risk allowances, provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), remittance for all unpaid allowances and statutory deductions and delayed salaries.

The Joho-led administration is accused of failing to remit the statutory deductions and remittances; including National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Kenya Revenue Authority and personal loans repayment for five months.

The health workers said the statutory deductions and loan repayments reflect in their monthly pay slips, but the county government has not been remitting them to the banks.

“Officially, the deductions reflect in our payslips, but the county government has not been remitting these monies as required. Banks have now decided to withhold our money,” said Maroko.

Maroko said the threats being issued by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe will not force them to go back to work because they are under the county government payroll.

“CS Kagwe has no constitutional powers over the county government employees. He cannot force us to go back to work,” he said.