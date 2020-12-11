Connect with us

Capital News
Headlines

Oxfam says millions in Kenya to face starvation over subdued La Niña rains

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Oxfam International has warned that millions of Kenya will face starvation in 2021 as a result of La Niña conditions which will result in subdued rains in the Horn East and Central Africa.

The global organization, through a statement dispatched on Friday, noted that starting mid-December Kenya alongside South Sudan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda will experience below-average rainfall as a result of a strong La Niña.

Over 50 million people will need immediate food assistance in the Horn East and Central Africa, with numbers expected to rise as the region braces for harsh, climate fueled La Niña conditions. 

Lydia Zigomo, the Regional Director at Oxfam in Horn, East, and Central Africa said the forecasted dry season will devastate farmers’ crops which were already hurt by the locust menace which hit the region early this year.

“The forecasted dry season will be the last straw for many, devastating their remaining crops and cutting their lifeline of food and income,” Zigomo said.

Oxfam said farmers who make up almost 80 per cent of the region’s population, have already been hit hard by severe floods, the desert locust plague in half a century as well as the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The climate crisis is already causing longer and more severe droughts across the Horn, East and Central Africa region, and is likely to increase the frequency and strength of La Niña events.

Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) has already warned that there will be an intense invasion of desert locust in Kenya from mid-December stretching to January.

“From mid-December onwards, successive waves of immature swarms are expected to migrate south to southeastern Ethiopia and southern Somalia and invade northeast Kenya, spreading to northern and central counties. Intensive survey and control operations should be maintained in Ethiopia and Somalia while extreme vigilance and preparedness are required in Kenya,” the UN agency said.

The warning comes as world leaders prepare to meet for a virtual Climate Ambition Summit organized by the United Nations this weekend.

