Over 100 NYS personnel deployed to tackle locust invasion

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – The government has deployed more than 100 National Youth Service (NYS) personnel to help tackle locust invasion in various counties.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said the personnel will work with more than 20 health officials trained on locust control.

“We have sufficient amount of pesticides and already 200,000 litres have been delivered to respective control basis. We also have a stock of over 500,000 assorted pesticides. So, all is well,” Oguna said.

In November, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) had warned Kenya of the second wave saying control operations were underway against small hopper bands that were forming from local breeding in Samburu County, signaling a second wave of locust invasion in the country.

FAO said although some of the swarm-lets that arrived in Kenya may have already laid eggs in southern Somalia before their arrival, there remained a risk of further egg-laying in sandy areas of Northeastern Kenya where recent rains had fallen.

“Breeding continues in central Somalia and eastern Ethiopia where hopper bands are present, and a new generation of immature swarms will start forming by the end of this month. Swarm formation will continue throughout December because of widespread hatching and band formation that occurred this past week,” part of the statement read.

But Kenya has said it has put in place measures to tackle the challenge, with control centres set up in Mandera and Witu in Lamu County.

The Government Spokesman said spray aircrafts had been deployed to Mandera and Garissa, the two counties that are worst affected by the desert pests

“As a government, we are keenly monitoring the situation and we have deployed necessary interventions to lit further infestation and spread to the neighboring Counties. Two airbases in Mandera and Lamu are already up and the plan is to contain and destroy locusts from where they currently are,” Oguna said.

FAO had warned that hatching and hopper band formation were expected in early December and called on the government to take measures to control the locusts which are harmful to crops and may interfere with food security.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the government has plans in place to control the locusts once the swarms attack the country.

“Locusts are breeding in Ethiopia. It is projected that they might cross into Kenya around December. We are aware and therefore, prepared for the second attack. We have enough pesticides, equipment, and personnel to handle the second wave,” Munya said.

In early March, Kenya and a number of countries in the horn of Africa including Ethiopia, Somalia and Uganda experienced the worst locust attack in seven years.