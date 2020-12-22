Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Othaya Girls School Principal Jane Kimiti was crowned winner of the 2020 African Union Continental Teacher of the Year award.

Headlines

Othaya School Principal wins African Union top award

Published

Nyeri, Kenya Dec 22 – Othaya Girls School Principal Jane Kimiti is the winner of the 2020 African Union Continental Teacher of the Year award.

The African Union Continental Teacher of the Year award was inaugurated last year in Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, with the aim of demonstrating respect for teachers and the teaching profession by celebrating committed teachers across the continent.

Kimiti was recognized for engaging in quality teaching which results in high standards of student achievement and encouraging desirable behavior among students through positive feedback and other programs.

She was also recognized for engaging in activities and networks that enhance the social and cultural value of learning and helping students achieve their long-term career goals by organizing engagement with relevant agencies and information.

“One of the presentations that made a mark in my win was one of the programme that we developed as a school code-named classes without borders which was appreciated even in South Africa. This proved that we can give quality education together as a continent” said Kimiti in acknowledging the award.

In the program, students from seven schools in Othaya where the school is located were able to learn through zoom a move which helped many during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kimiti also visits children’s homes in Mararal where she is involved a rescue program for vulnerable girls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Kushner on board first Israel-Morocco direct commercial flights

Jerusalem, ZZZ, Dec 22 – The first direct commercial flight between Israel and Morocco took off from Tel Aviv on Tuesday, in a symbolic...

6 mins ago

Kenya

Senior police officer arrested for sodomising 6 boys in Chogoria

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- A senior police officer was arrested Tuesday in Tharaka Nithi, accused of sodomising six boys. The boys aged between 14...

1 hour ago

World

Prison doctors among five killed in Kabul bombing

Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec 22 – Four doctors who worked at an Afghan prison with hundreds of Taliban inmates were among five people killed Tuesday...

3 hours ago

World

US reinstates Sudan’s sovereign immunity over past terror attacks

Washington, United States, Dec 22 – US lawmakers on Monday backed legislation granting Sudan legal immunity for past militant attacks, a final step in...

3 hours ago

World

US daily apologizes for decades of racist coverage

Washington, United States, Dec 22 – The editor of the Kansas City Star apologized Monday on behalf of the American daily newspaper for decades...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Security heightened in Wajir after local chief beheaded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- An Assistant Chief who was abducted on Friday by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists in Wajir has been beheaded, locals and police...

6 hours ago

World

US charges Libyan ‘bombmaker’ over 1988 Lockerbie attack

Washington, United States, Dec 22 – The US Justice Department announced charges Monday against a Libyan former intelligence agent who allegedly built the bomb...

7 hours ago

World

Austrians press EU to talk turkey, raise farm standards

Weibern, Austria, Dec 22 – As Katharina and Reinhard Bauer show off cosseted turkey chicks they highlight standards that they — and the Austrian...

7 hours ago