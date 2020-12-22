Othaya School Principal wins African Union top award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nyeri, Kenya Dec 22 – Othaya Girls School Principal Jane Kimiti is the winner of the 2020 African Union Continental Teacher of the Year award.

The African Union Continental Teacher of the Year award was inaugurated last year in Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, with the aim of demonstrating respect for teachers and the teaching profession by celebrating committed teachers across the continent.

Kimiti was recognized for engaging in quality teaching which results in high standards of student achievement and encouraging desirable behavior among students through positive feedback and other programs.

She was also recognized for engaging in activities and networks that enhance the social and cultural value of learning and helping students achieve their long-term career goals by organizing engagement with relevant agencies and information.

“One of the presentations that made a mark in my win was one of the programme that we developed as a school code-named classes without borders which was appreciated even in South Africa. This proved that we can give quality education together as a continent” said Kimiti in acknowledging the award.

In the program, students from seven schools in Othaya where the school is located were able to learn through zoom a move which helped many during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kimiti also visits children’s homes in Mararal where she is involved a rescue program for vulnerable girls.