Nyari-based police constable arrested after killing an unarmed companion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Detectives have arrested a police officer based in Gigiri’s Nyari police patrol base, after he shot dead his friend on Tuesday night.

The officer, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, shot the civilian friend ten times.

The friend had joined him for a miraa chewing session, which was a norm for the two, when the incident happened.

“With an AK47 rifle, the officer had been deployed as a station guard moments before he was joined by his regular friend, and who frequents at the patrol base located in Nairobi’s Westlands area,” the DCI said in a tweet.

The officer was manning the patrol base which is located in Westlands.

The lifeless body of his friend was found at the driver’s seat of his car as detectives moved fast to disarm the killer cop and detained him.

The motive of the killing is not yet clear.

“With him in cells, detectives have launched investigations to establish the motive behind the killing,” the DCI said.

Such killings have been common, where police officers are quick to pull the trigger in what has been linked to mental health issues.

An in-house police report examining causes of such incidents done under the tenure of former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet is yet to be formally published.