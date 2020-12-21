Nyandarua Speaker suit against planned impeachment set for mention

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – A petition against the planned impeachment sitting of Ndandarua County Assembly Speaker Wahome Ndegwa is set for mention on Monday before a Nyahururu court.

Justice Charles Kariuki, in conservatory orders issued on Friday, had barred the County Assembly from proceeding with the impeachment pending further orders by the court after the Speaker challenged the planned sitting.

The judge also allowed Ndegwa unrestricted access to County Assembly premises to allow him “discharge of his duties and/or mandate as the Honourable Speaker, Nyandarua County.”

Ndegwa who is also the Chairperson of the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) is embroiled in a bitter tussle with Nandarua Governor Francis Kimemia who accused him of arbitrarily shutting County Assembly premises to stonewall the planned impeachment.

Kimemia was accused the Assembly Clerk of colluding with Ndegwa to defeat the impeachment.

“The Hon. Leader of the Majority has bitterly complained and urged me to urgently intervene because despite alerting and agreeing with the Ag. Clerk of the County Assembly, Mr. Mukiri Muchiri that he would be served with the Impeachment Instruments in accordance with the law, the Clerk chose not only to absent himself but to also shut down the County Offices at the instruction of the Speaker,” the Governor said in a press statement.

In his petition however, Ndegwa accused the Deputy Speaker Zachary Njeru of usurping his powers by attempting to convene a Special Sitting of the County Assembly.

Ndegwa-leaning ward representatives have linked the planned impeachment to the ensuing battle over his alleged opposition to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review process.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With the constitutional review process requiring the nod of at least 24 counties to proceed to the next level, Ndegwa’s position is seen as crucial in determining the advancement of BBI in county assemblies whose speakers he leads as the CAF Chairperson.

Ndegwa has announced his support for BBI, pledging to rally for support across county assemblies.