Nyandarua County Assembly sets special sitting on Dec 24 to impeach Speaker

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17- Nyandarua County Assembly has convened a special sitting on December 24 for an impeachment motion against Speaker Ndegwa Wahome who is also the chairman of the County Assemblies Forum (CAF).

“It is notified for the information of the Speaker, Nyandarua County Assembly, James Ndegwa Wahome and the general public that pursuant to section 7 (amending section 11 (5) (b) of the County Governments (Amendment) Act 2020, a notice of Motion for his removal as Speaker Nyandarua County Assembly has been served on the office of the Clerk,” a Gazette Notice dated December reads in part, “consequently the speaker is invited to respond to the grounds contained in the notice of motion, in writing, setting out the grounds for opposition, to the office of the Deputy Speaker within the nxt 7 days.”

The motion to impeach the speaker was signed by more than 30 members.

Governor Francis Kimemia on Wednesday urged the Clerk to open the County Assembly whose closure was linked to the impeachment motion.

“The Hon. Leader of the Majority has bitterly complained and urged me to urgently intervene because despite alerting and agreeing with the Ag. Clerk of the County Assembly, Mr. Mukiri Muchiri that he would be served with the Impeachment Instruments in accordance with the law, the Clerk chose not only to absent himself but to also shut down the County Offices at the instruction of the Speaker,” the Governor said in a press statement.

The Speaker who is accused of various charges including abuse of office, is in the storm of a controversy following claims that he was rallying fellow speakers to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

On Wednesday, he addressed a press conference dismissing the claims, and affirmed his support for the Bill which he said, “strengthens devolution by empowering MCAs.”