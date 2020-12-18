Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Corona Virus

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama is dead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama is dead, in what is linked to COVID-19 complications.

Nyagarama died on Friday morning at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for several weeks. He was aged 74.

“The Governor has rested. He died this morning,” a close family member said.

His family confirmed that he lost the battle to COVID-19 related complications at 4 am after days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Governor is reported to have been placed on life support earlier this week when his condition worsened.

Nyagarama had been in and out of hospital for the past two years after being diagnosed with cancer.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Cyberattack on US government poses ‘grave risk’: security agency

Washington, United States, Dec 17 – A sophisticated cyberattack on US government agencies and private companies that was revealed this week poses a “grave...

5 hours ago

World

Self-isolation rush after France’s Macron catches Covid-19

Paris, France, Dec 17 – A host of European leaders and top French officials rushed into isolation on Thursday after President Emmanuel Macron tested...

8 hours ago

County News

Sonko impeached as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – Mike Mbuvi Sonko was sent packing Thursday after majority of Senators voted to uphold charges raised against him by...

8 hours ago

Africa

Boko Haram releases video claiming to show kidnapped boys

Kankara, Nigeria, Dec 17 – The Boko Haram jihadist group released a video on Thursday claiming to show schoolboys seized in a mass kidnapping...

10 hours ago

World

Putin urges better US-Russia ties, then vilifies West

Moscow, Russian Federation, Dec 17 – President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed hope that incoming US President Joe Biden would present an opportunity for...

10 hours ago

County News

Sonko bullish as he takes on lawyers during impeachment trial in the Senate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17- Drama characterized Governor Mike Sonko’s cross-examination on Thursday at the Senate as he defended himself against impeachment charges. In his...

11 hours ago

County News

Nyandarua County Assembly sets special sitting on Dec 24 to impeach Speaker

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17- Nyandarua County Assembly has convened a special sitting on December 24 for an impeachment motion against Speaker Ndegwa Wahome who...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Sonko taken to task over millions paid to lawyers from county coffers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Thursday hard-pressed to explain why millions of shillings from the County kitty was...

12 hours ago