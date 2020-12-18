NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama is dead, in what is linked to COVID-19 complications.

Nyagarama died on Friday morning at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for several weeks. He was aged 74.

“The Governor has rested. He died this morning,” a close family member said.

His family confirmed that he lost the battle to COVID-19 related complications at 4 am after days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Governor is reported to have been placed on life support earlier this week when his condition worsened.

Nyagarama had been in and out of hospital for the past two years after being diagnosed with cancer.