Nyagarama hailed as a peacemaker as Odinga roots for BBI to promote unity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24- Nyamira Governor, the late John Nyagarama was hailed as a peacemaker during his State funeral burial Thursday.

His funeral was attended by dozens of top leaders among them Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, MPs Senators among others.

Nyamira Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo will be sworn in to take over.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi read out President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tribute, hailing the fallen Governor as a “true servant of the people.”

He said Nyagarama was able to climb the ladder as a civil servant before contensing for the Governor’s post successfully in two terms. Nyagarama died last week, after a month of treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

“His name was synonymous with success and discipline both in private and public sector where he served with dedication, demonstrating the virtues of consistency and purpose,” the President said. “He was a passionate leader and especially about education and worked to ensure that all children accessed quality education.”

Odinga moved mourners with his signature Luo funeral dirge before he hailed Nyagarama as a passionate leader who transformed lives through development.

Odinga took the opportunity to campaign for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, it will bring unity.

“The colonialists brought tribalism in the country and we saw what has happened after independence. That is why we want Kenyans to unite and become one people. That is the meaning of a handshake. That is the legacy I want to leave to the people of Kenya and that is also why I would like all Kenyans to support the BBI initiative,” Odinga said.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o recalled how he referred the late Nyagarama to his doctor in the US where he also sought treatment.

“I was always in touch with Nyagarama as my brother and when he opened up to me that he was suffering from prostate cancer, I referred him to my doctor in the US where he got treated,” Nyong’o said, “I urge people to stop gossiping about other people’s medical conditions.”

Homa Bay County Woman Representative Gladys Wanga described the late Governor as “the “greatest building bridges builder.”

“Every time he called me, he never talked to me in any other language other than Luo,” she said.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro said the Governor “was a calm man.”

Nyagarama left behind a widow Naomi and eight children.

