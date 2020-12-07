NTSA warns against use of unauthorised number plates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7-The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has warned motorists against the use of unauthorized motor-vehicle number plates.
The authority noted that the issuance of number plates is a preserve of the National Transport and Safety Authority, warning that those found culpable will be prosecuted.
NTSA also put on notice owners of newly registered motorcycles, who are using printed papers indicating the registration number as opposed to the prescribed registration plates as required by the Traffic Act.
“Through this notice motor vehicles and motorcycle owners are advised with immediate effect, to cease the use of unauthorized registration plates, failure to which will result to prosecution,” NTSA Director-General George Njao warned.
According to the Traffic (registration) Rules 2016, Rule 5(a) provides that A person shall not manufacture or sell a reflective registration plate or third registration plate license without the written consent of the Authority.