No much merrymaking in COVID-19 Christmas for Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25-Christmas is the most cherished time of the year.

For families, it is time to travel and make merry with loved ones. And for some of the businesses, it is time to make a kill due to people’s lavish spending. It is the same for New Year celebrations.

But for 2020, it was a different kind of Christmas as most people opted for low-key celebrations with no much fanfare due to the effects of COVID-19 which slowed down life.

A spot check by Capital News at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park, a popular spot for merry-makers, there was little activitiy compared to previous years.

Vendors who spoke to us have attributed the economic hardship to the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted many livelihoods since March.

Jimmy Utuola, who sells balloons and does face painting to children, said 2020 was the worst compared to previous years.

“Business is down this time, for instance, it’s not possible to do face painting to children who have masks, generally things are not looking good,” said Utuola.

“Corona has affected everything, there is no money,” said Mike a photographer who always made a kill at Uhuru Park during Christmas.

Kenyans interviewed said the impact of COVID-19 had lowered the season’s excitement, while others hoped that things will resume soon.

“There is a very big difference this year. During this time, this place is normally full but now you can even see the other side of the road,” said Martin Wachira, who had gone to while away time in the serene park in the city.

Maureen Mwende, who had taken her son for a camel ride said Uhuru Park was the only place she could think of because it is affordable.

“COVID-19 has affected us all, I would have wished to travel but since I didn’t have money I opted to remain here,” she said.

The COVID-19 impact also affected the public transport sector, with operators having doubled fares due to the strict regulations of social distancing and the ban on night travel.