Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya is set to hold the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) national referendum in mid 2021.

BBI

No BBI amendments as Secretariat set to present 3mn signatures to IEBC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – The door for any amendments to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill was formally closed Wednesday.

The BBI Secretariat said it plans to hand in 3 million signatures to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Thursday, after sieving them from the 5.2 million appended by Kenyans.

The declaration is a blow to Deputy President William Ruto, religious organisations and a section of professional bodies that had called for amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020.

“There shall be no changes to the Bill by the way of addition or subtraction,” BBI Secretariat joint Secretary Dennis Waweru asserted, saying there was “an agreement” to that effect.

Out of the 5.2 million signatures collected, the Secretariat joint Secretary Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed said described those still calling for amendments as “busybodies.”

“We want to tell off busybodies saying there is a committee seeking to amend the Bill. As the Secretariat, we are not aware of anything like that,” he said.

According to the law, the initiative only requires 1 million signatures of registered voters before the Bill can be taken to the 47 County Assemblies for approval.

It then will require an approval by at least 24 County Assemblies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto has been leading calls for amendments to the Bill even after saying most of the changes he had fronted had been done.

Kenya National Union of Nurses had hoped that the Bill will be amended to include a Health Service Commission to help handle their grievances.

Nurses and clinical officers are currently on strike over poor working conditions and lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. They also want a Sh30,000 risk allowance.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenyan Doctors to hold night vigil in honor of colleagues felled by COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – Kenyan doctors were on Wednesday set to hold a night vigil in honor of their colleagues who succumbed to...

4 mins ago

Africa

President Kenyatta, Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed inaugurate Moyale border post

MOYALE, Kenya Dec 9 —President Uhuru Kenyatta and visiting Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have inaugurated the Moyale One-Stop Border Post (OSBP). Also inaugurated...

38 mins ago

World

UAE registers China’s Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec 9 – The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday officially registered the coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm,...

4 hours ago

County News

Senate to decide today on how to handle Sonko’s impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9- The Senate was set to convene Wednesday to decide on how to handle an impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko....

6 hours ago

World

Over 80 mn people displaced, a ‘bleak milestone’: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 9 – Despite calls for ceasefires and compassion amid the Covid-19 pandemic, violence and persecution have continued to force people from their...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

It is our collective responsibility to protect children

COVID-19 continues to impact every sphere of society. Sadly, children have not been spared by this crisis.  In fact, the pandemic has had devastating...

7 hours ago

World

Supreme Court refuses to overturn Trump’s Pennsylvania loss

Washington, United States, Dec 9 – The US Supreme Court dealt the latest blow Tuesday to Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his election loss...

7 hours ago

World

Britain starts virus jabs as Biden vows 100 mn vaccinations

London, United Kingdom, Dec 8 – Britain on Tuesday became the first Western country to start mass coronavirus vaccinations, as Joe Biden pledged his...

7 hours ago