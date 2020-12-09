No BBI amendments as Secretariat set to present 3mn signatures to IEBC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – The door for any amendments to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill was formally closed Wednesday.

The BBI Secretariat said it plans to hand in 3 million signatures to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Thursday, after sieving them from the 5.2 million appended by Kenyans.

The declaration is a blow to Deputy President William Ruto, religious organisations and a section of professional bodies that had called for amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020.

“There shall be no changes to the Bill by the way of addition or subtraction,” BBI Secretariat joint Secretary Dennis Waweru asserted, saying there was “an agreement” to that effect.

Out of the 5.2 million signatures collected, the Secretariat joint Secretary Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed said described those still calling for amendments as “busybodies.”

“We want to tell off busybodies saying there is a committee seeking to amend the Bill. As the Secretariat, we are not aware of anything like that,” he said.

According to the law, the initiative only requires 1 million signatures of registered voters before the Bill can be taken to the 47 County Assemblies for approval.

It then will require an approval by at least 24 County Assemblies.

Ruto has been leading calls for amendments to the Bill even after saying most of the changes he had fronted had been done.

Kenya National Union of Nurses had hoped that the Bill will be amended to include a Health Service Commission to help handle their grievances.

Nurses and clinical officers are currently on strike over poor working conditions and lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. They also want a Sh30,000 risk allowance.