Capital News
Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/CFM-FILE

Kenya

New Judiciary guidelines on e-services to avert a crisis when systems fail

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The Judiciary has issued new guidelines on e-filling of cases in all courts, in a what it said will help avert a potential crisis in the event of system failure.

The Judiciary directed heads of stations across the country to sensitise users on the new guidelines to ensure they are not inconvenienced.

“To this end, our clients, particularly advocates and litigants have given us feedback, which we have considered seriously and taken into account. The feedback includes their frustrations with the rigidity of the system,” it said in a statement on Christmas eve, “When the e-system is down for example, some clients have been turned back resulting in great inconveniencies for both advocates and litigants.”

The Judiciary said Judges and magistrates had been empowered with equipment, facilities and training to deliver justice digitally ensuring that the wheels of justice do not grind to a halt.

This is despite the limited physical court appearances due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The digital transformation of Nairobi courts which went paperless on July 1 was launched by outgoing Chief Justice David Maraga.

It is one of the Judiciary’s flagship projects that has seen many judgments rendered online and services like e-filing and e-payment introduced.

